Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.