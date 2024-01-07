Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 987 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.07 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.