Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

