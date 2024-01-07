Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.