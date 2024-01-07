Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

