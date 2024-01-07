Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,323 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 449,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MC opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

