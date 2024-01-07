Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 639.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

