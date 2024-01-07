Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

