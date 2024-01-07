Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Mark Rothera acquired 52,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.