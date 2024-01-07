Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

