Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $62.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

