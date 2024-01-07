Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

