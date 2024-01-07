VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

VTEX stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VTEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of VTEX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

