Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00016121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $199.71 million and $11.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.21 or 0.99962270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00179704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.31283291 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,980,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

