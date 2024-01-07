Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,443,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,617,000 after buying an additional 1,058,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

