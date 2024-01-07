Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO.B stock opened at $412.60 on Friday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $422.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.52 and its 200-day moving average is $375.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

