Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.66.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,340,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

