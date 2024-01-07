WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

