WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 526 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.