WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 241.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 568.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

