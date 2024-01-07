WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

