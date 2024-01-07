WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 10,620 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

