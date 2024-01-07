WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

