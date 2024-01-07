WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

