WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,722 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

