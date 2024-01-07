WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,722 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

