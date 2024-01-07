WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,194,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,527 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

