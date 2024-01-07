WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

