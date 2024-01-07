WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

