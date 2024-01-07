WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

