WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

