WealthShield Partners LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

