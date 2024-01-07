WealthShield Partners LLC Has $998,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

JCI opened at $57.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.