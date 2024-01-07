WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUMG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

