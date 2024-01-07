WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWN stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

