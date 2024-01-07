WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

