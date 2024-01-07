WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.