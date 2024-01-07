WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

CTA stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.