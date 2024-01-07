WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 130.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

