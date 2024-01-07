WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 526 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

