WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

