WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

