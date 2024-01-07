WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 19,879 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

