WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PTLC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.