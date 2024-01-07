WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

