WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

