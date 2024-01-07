WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

IJK opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

