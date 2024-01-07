WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $47,520,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
BILS stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
