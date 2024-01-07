WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $47,520,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.