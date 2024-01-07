WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,596.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

