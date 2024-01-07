WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 583,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

