Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.